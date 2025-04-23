Bukom Banku recently got the opportunity to meet Ghana's newly appointed IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohonu

The new security chief was elated to meet the famous boxer whose funny TikTok videos have made him a viral sensation

A video of the hilarious interaction between the boxer and the IGP when they met has surfaced online

Veteran Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, has met with Ghana's new IGP appointed by President Mahama.

After 30 bouts, out of which he won 29, with 21 being technical knockouts, Bukom Banku announced his retirement in 2023.

Despite retiring from boxing, Bukom Banku has kept his name alive with his hilarious online content.

With over 250k followers on TikTok, the retired boxer is one of the most followed sports-related personalities in Ghana.

Most of his content centres around his lifestyle in Bukom and his undying love for the New Democratic Congress and its leader, John Dramani Mahama, who became Ghana's president after the 2024 elections.

More often than not, he runs into celebrities and some top personalities who admire him for his humour and contribution to the boxing industry in Ghana.

Bukom Banku appeared to have travelled to Kwahu for Easter when he met the new IGP, appointed by Mahama on March 13, 2025. The new IGP succeeded Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

A day after he was appointed Bukom Banku shared a hilarious appeal questioning why Mahama did not choose him to be the new IGP.

IGP Yohonu, surrounded by many police officers, was catching a glimpse of paragliding action in Kwahu when Bukom Banku arrived.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the renowned boxer immediately got closer to the new IGP to exchange pleasantries.

He introduced himself as the local IGP, referencing several of his TikTok skits in which he calls himself the IGP of Bukom.

The moments between the boxer and the IGP excited scores of netizens when it first surfaced on social media over the Easter weekend.

Fans react to Bukom Banku's moments with the new IGP

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Bukom Banku and IGP Christian Tetteh Yohonu.

miracle pin 📍 said:

"Banku is always putting smile on people face 🤣🤣."

ADONIECE_Official🤟🏻wrote:

"Banku is always reminding us of his name 😂.""

EAGLE 🦅 EYE remarked:

"Dampare setting the pace for IGP’s to leave their office m be with the people."

Joe shared:

"You can't hate local IGP .Banku 😂😂😂😂."

NiiKoteyApuma added:

"Local IGP meets the Great IGP.....😂😂😂😂."

Dampare misses out as IGP Yohonu meets former IGPs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IGP Christian Tetteh Yohonu had called former IGPs for a meeting after he was appointed.

Mr. C.K Dewornu, Mr Ernest Owusu Poku, Nana Owusu-Nsiah, Mr Patrick Acheampong were among several top names in Ghana's Police Service present for the meeting at the National Police Headquarters in Accra on April 2.

Dampare's absence at the meeting raised a lot of eyebrows as fans lamented about the situation.

