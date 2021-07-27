Ghanaian actress, Belinda Dzattah, who was known for her plus-size body and bubbly self has undergone a massive transformation.

This beautiful actress deserves a standing ovation for putting in a lot of work to achieve what she has so far.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Belinda looked like she had lost half of the bodyweight she had about two years ago.

5 lovely photos drop as actress Belinda Dzata transforms herself into 'tapoli shape' Photo credit: Belinda Dzattah

According to Belinda in one of her posts, she mentioned that she began her weight loss journey and transformation on July 1, 2019.

She sure has done a good job and deserves all the praise. Belinda is looking pretty and insanely stunning.

The actress has taken to her Instagram page to share what she does and eats to lose weight and achieve the body she has now.

YEN.com.gh has however compiled some five photos of Belinda showing massive transformation to look like Princess Shyngle.

1. Belinda looking all peng in that body con dress and sleek heels.

2. Just like the caption to her own photo, God can really create.

3. This photo of Belinda could pass her for a runway model.

4. This blue denim jumpsuit definitely looks good on her.

5. Belinda's facelift and glow are definitely something to be admired.

Wode Maya, Ghana’s biggest Youtuber, has said he makes good money, specifically over Ghc230,000 a month through his YouTube channel, all thanks to his global audience.

Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, he was asked about the things he has been able to do for his hometown, Ahenkorfi, in the western region of Ghana from all the money he makes.

The young Youtuber stated that there are plans in place to build a school and a clinic for the community with the help of their Chief.

He added that he does not enjoy being on the frontline when it comes to works in his hometown because they believe that when you become a big man from a community like that, people start to “put eyes” on you.

