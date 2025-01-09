A video of a Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist dashing money to a coconut seller has gone viral on social media

In the trending video, the coconut seller looked excited after receiving the gift from businessman, Horic Ampofo

This gesture generated a buzz on social media with many netizens praising him and others hoping for an opportunity to meet their destiny helper

Horic Ampofo, a Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, has been on a gifting spree since the beginning of 2025.

The young man, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Horic Motors, has blessed several street hawkers and hustlers with cash to invest in their businesses.

Horic Ampofo, a Ghanaian businessman amd philanthropist, surprises a coconut seller with a heartwarming gift. Photo credit: @horicmotors/IG.

In one such act of kindness, Horic Ampofo surprised a young coconut seller with GH¢1,000 to invest in his trade.

The young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was seated behind his truck of coconut when Horic spotted him from afar and signalled him to approach.

When the coconut seller approached the philanthropist, he asked him how his day was and proceeded to gift him the money.

"Take this money and invest it in your business, don't go and spend it on needless stuff," Horic told the coconut seller.

This act of kindness brought joy to the face of the coconut seller, as seen in a video circulating on social media.

Beaming with excitement, the coconut seller expressed gratitude to Horic Ampofo for making his day.

Horic Ampofo's kindness praised by netizens

The viral video of Horic Ampofo showing love to the street hawker went viral on social media, with many netizens praising his gesture.

As of the time of drafting this, report, the video had racked up over 33k likes and 1.3k comments.

A few of the comments are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

@Sonia Lorlornyo❣ wrote:

"God bless you for the good work. May God replenish you in abundance. Some of us also need help pls."

@Kovisblak also wrote:

"This is how I wanna help people,insha Allah it will come to the past."

@kofi Ankomah said:

"I have watched some of your videos and I must say u have very well...but I want to say I like how u spoke with this guy...u gave him his man respect..I love you for this I just followed u "

@Draxler03 also said:

"See the way I'm smiling here. God Richly bless you Horic keep it up."

@Kochila commented:

"God bless you..honestly, these are people that really need help..people that are struggling with their hustle."

@Brightbaggs also commented:

"We need this type of men in the country broo I have nothing to offer but what u do is amazing. God bless you more."

Horic Ampofo blesses a trotro mate

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, Horic Ampofo showed love to a commercial bus conductor, known in Ghanaian parlance as trotro mate.

The trotro mate was also gifted GH¢1,000 and asked to share it with his driver.

Horic's random act of kindness has been praised by many on social media.

