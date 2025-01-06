Medikal performed at the much talked about victory concert in celebration of the National Democratic Cngress' victory in last year's presidential election

His performance was confirmed and announced moments after the organisers dropped Stonebwoy from its lineup

Shatta Wale's and Medikal's remarks before and during the show have stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian rapper Medikal was one of several artistes who performed at the National Democratic Congress' victory concert in Accra.

The organisers of the event billed several artistes, including Stonebwoy, but dropped him moments before the show.

The organisers issued a statement explaining that they were forced to drop Stonebwoy due to pressure from the NDC's supporters who did not approve of the Jejereje hitmaker because he did not rally behind the party.

The decision enraged many entertainment industry professionals, including Lydia Forson, who said,

"If they felt so strongly about not having him perform, they shouldn’t have booked him in the first place. But to book an artist and later rescind because people don’t like the idea is bad optics. If stone has a contract in place, hope you know he may still get paid."

NDC favours Medikal after dropping Stonebwoy

Moments after the decision to drop Stonebwoy, the organisers of the NDC's victory concert announced Medikal as a performing act.

Medikal's crony, Shatta Wale, shared his excitement about the rapper's new gig on social media.

“When the people love you, their support becomes the wind beneath your wings, lifting you to heights you could never reach alone.” Go and show dem why u be my real G 🚀🚀✈️ @Medikalbyk."

His remarks comes after a long-standing fierce banter with his rival Stonebwoy whose fans were not pleased with the NDC's decision.

Medikal hypes Shatta Wale on stage

During the NDC victory concert held on January 5, Medikal unpacked a slew of hit songs from his well-seasoned catalogue.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper dedicated some time from his performance to hail Shatta Wale after his impressive stint with Vybz Kartel.

Medikal rallied the audience at the NDC concert to sing Shatta Wale's praises after his landmark performance at the 35k-capacity National Stadium in Jamaica. His performance became a highlight after the show.

"Big shoutouts to his excellency Mahama. Big Shout out to the whole family and team here. And I want to say Big shoutouts to Shatta Wale, wherever he is. He made Ghana proud. It was his dream to do this, and we see it happening."

The musician proceeded to perform Sotnebwoy's smash hit Kpo Keke which features him, Kwesi Arthur, DarkoVibes and Kelvynboy.

Shatta Wale to arrive in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had confirmed that he would arrive in the country on January 6 after his historic trip to Jamaica.

Scores of Shatta Movement fans planned to storm the Kotoka International Airport for his grand arrival.

Shatta Wale's manager released a statement calling off the fan engagement due to unforeseen circumstances.

