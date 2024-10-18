Jackie Appiah Shows Off Her Mansion For The 1st Time After Fire Accident Rumours
- A video of a house on fire in East Legon got many scared for the life and investment of Jackie Appiah
- The actress has confirmed the latest report from the Ghana Fire Service on the rumours
- Her new video as she flaunts moments from her home has helped ease the tension on social media
Concerns about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah spiked up after a video claiming her mansion in East Legon had caught fire surfaced on social media.
The mansion in East Legon is one of the most high-valued properties in Accra.
The actress has yet to publicly address the rumours.
A representative from the Ghana Fire Service establishsed the burning accident did not happen in Jackie Appiah's house but it was close to hers.
Alex King Nartey Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One at the Public Affairs Department confirmed that the house belonged to Jackie Appiah's manager Samira Yakubu.
He also emphasised that the fire accident affected only a portion of the house thanks to the swift efforts from firefighters.
In a recent video, the actress showed off a portion of her home assuring fans that she was secure.
The video also captures moments from an outing with her manager whose house was affected by the fire accident.
Jackie storms Kumasi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah had been spotted in Kumasi on a work-related trip with Kwame Oboadie.
The media personality stepped out with actress for a Fufu date. They indulged in other sode attractions including feeding of fishes which really seem to have intrigued Jackie Appiah.
