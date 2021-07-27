Ghanaian music has been featured on an international platform

Pat Thomas' song 'I Can Say' released in 1976 is one of the soundtracks in the season finale of 'Loki'

The production is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A song by highlife icon, Pat Thomas is featured in the American television series, 'Loki.'

Titled 'I Can Say," the song plays during the intro of the season finale of the production created by Michael Waldron for Disney Plus, based on Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name.

Song by Highlife legend Pat Thomas featured in American Television series 'Loki.' Photo source: @officialloki @patthomas_official

The song by Thomas, born Nana Kwabena Amo Mensah was released in 1976 and is off his album "Pat Thomas Introduces Marijata.”

Loki features the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, Jonathan Majors and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmy-nominated Ghanaian-British actress, Michaela Coel has joined the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the follow-up to the 2018 movie 'Black Panther."

She will join the likes of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke in the next iteration of the movie which earned a cult following when it was released some three years ago.

The movie also earned over a billion dollars at the box office.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported about Pat Thomas is featuring Fameye on a song titled 'Sika.'

The song was produced by the record label 'Mont Records' which shows the authentic Ghanaian culture and values with a smooth instrumental backing. The song talks about life and how one can lose money drastically if not managed properly.

