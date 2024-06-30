A video of JY Adu, the Ghanaian Bishop who has renowned musician Yaw Sarpong in his custody, receiving a gift from a Ghanaian millionaire has surfaced online

The video captures the moment the documents of the vehicle were handed to the Ghanaian Bishop, with his church members cheering him up

Bishop JY Adu was stunned to receive the gift; however, he was delighted over his new gift from the millionaire

Ghanaian Bishop JY Adu has received a wonderful gift from a rich Ghanaian man.

The renowned Bishop was surprised when the generous man Nana Sarfo Dash stormed his church to present him with a car.

An online video showcases Nana Sarfo Dash at the Bishop's church premises, handing him the vehicle and its documents.

His congregants could not help but jubilate with their spiritual father.

The motive for the gesture was not disclosed in the video shared by @Vasco501; however, many argued that JY Adu received the honour because of his affiliation with Ghanaian musician Yaw Sarpong.

It would be recalled that barely two weeks ago, the wife of the renowned musician dragged him and his singing partner, Maame Tiwaa, to Auntie Naa's show.

She claimed Maame Tiwaa had snatched her husband from her. Her comments generated a lot of buzz, with many people sharing their views. s

Amidst the controversy, it was revealed that JY Adu was the pastor who cared for Yaw Sarpong after he left the hospital.

In light of this, the rich man has presented the car to the Bishop to show appreciation for his good works.

JY Adu drops secrets about musician's sons

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Bishop JY Adu, who currently has Ghanaian musician Yaw Sarpong in his custody, had made some groundbreaking revelations about the gospel singer's sons.

According to the pastor, Yaw Sarpong's sons have confiscated various items needed to ensure the well-being of their dad, including donations meant for his hospital bills.

He noted in an interview that the two young men seized the musician's vehicle meant for transporting him to the hospital and back in addition to monies sent to his mobile money account worth about GH¢60,000, also meant for catering for his treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh