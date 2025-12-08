Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III has slammed the NPP’s 2026 flagbearer aspirants, describing them as unfit for leadership

The Akyem Asuom Krontihene labelled the five contenders as “Sankwas” and compared them unfavourably to the party’s founding leaders

He warned that the NPP risks failing to regain power with the current crop of leaders it has in the party

The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, has expressed disappointment in the calibre of individuals who have filed nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer election.

According to Nana Boadi Obo-Dade III, none of the NPP's presidential hopefuls have the leadership qualities to become the President of Ghana.

Candidates in NPP flagbearer race

The opposition NPP will head to the polls on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a new presidential candidate.

The primary will be contested by five prominent members of the party.

Below is the list of the five aspirants and their positions on the ballot:

Kennedy Agyapong – former MP for Assin Central

Dr Bryan Acheampong – MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – MP for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong – former NPP General Secretary

Akyem Krontihene labels NPP aspirants as “sankwas”

Speaking to the media on Sunday, December 7, 2025, the Akyem Krontihene, known for his controversial takes on national issues, described the NPP flagbearer hopefuls as “Sankwas” (to wit, not fit for purpose).

Comparing the pedigree of the five hopefuls to founding party members such as Da Rocha, Victor Owusu, Kofi Busia, Prof Adu-Boahen, Peter Ala Adjetey, and J.A. Kufuor, Nana Boadi Obo-Dade III said the NPP had significantly declined in terms of quality human resources.

“Look, the NPP of Da Rocha, Victor Owusu, Kofi Busia, Prof Adu-Boahen, Ala Adjetey, J.A. Kufuor – those men of value and integrity – are not what we have today. I tell you without mincing words that the five people contesting to be flagbearers are just sankwas compared to those. I call them the Sankwas Five.”

With the current crop of flagbearer hopefuls in the NPP, the outspoken chief suggested the party would struggle to return to power.

“If President Mahama should decide to contest, this is how the scale would be: all the Sankwas Five; Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei, should be placed on one ballot paper against President Mahama. This is how the scale would be...,” he said.

Reactions to Akyem Krontihene's criticism of NPP

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the trending video of the Akyem Krontihene's criticism of the NPP flagbearer aspirants.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nana Atta Okrufi Kokooto said

"Nothing new from an old enemy, what makes me laugh is the seriousness he speaks thinking he's making sense."

@Tieku Obrempong also said:

"Sometimes the truth needs to be said with wisdom considering the position one holds. Sometimes one needs to say the same thing in a shrouded manner."

@Shine Agamah commented:

"The total weight of the five Sankwas will be 38.2kg."

