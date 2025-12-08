NPP flagbearer aspirants Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia attended former President Kufuor's 87th birthday celebration

Agyapong exchanged warm handshakes with Bawumia and Kwabena Agyapong in a moment that excited netizens

Their friendly interaction comes amid tensions ahead of the NPP flagbearer elections scheduled for January 31, 2025

Flagbearer hopefuls of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) thronged the residence of former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor to celebrate with him on the occasion of his birth.

The former president, who is arguably the best leader in the history of the NPP, marked his 87th birthday on Monday, December 8, 2025, with a special ceremony attended by his friends, family, and party members.

Former President Kufuor served Ghana for eight years beween 2001 and 2009, before handing over to the NDC's John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory.

Some of the high-profile guests present at the birthday party included Addo Kufuor, Ghana's former Minister for Defence and a brother of the celebrant, and flagbearer aspirants Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kwabena Agyapong.

In a video shared on X by @eddie_wrt, Kennedy Agyapong, upon arrival at the former president's residence, proceeded to exchange warm handshakes with Dr Bawumia and Kwabena Agyei amid laughter before taking his seat.

The NPP flagbearer race heats up

The NPP flagbearer race, scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2025, has been marred by tensions, accusations, and counter-accusations.

Although five aspirants are contesting the elections, Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and Dr Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana, are the frontrunners.

Because of this, supporters of the two candidates have been engaged in serious banter on mainstream and social media, levelling serious allegations against each other.

The exchange of pleasantries by the two aspirants at former President Kufuor's birthday celebration could send a positive signal to their teeming supporters.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bawumia and Ken's handshake

Netizens who chanced on the video shared by @eddie_wrt took to the comment section to share their views on the exchange of pleasantries between Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@2xnmore said:

"It’s great seeing this as may of us grew without knowing any former head of states."

@JakeChat222 also said:

"So beautiful This is how it must be done."

@holy_script62 commented:

"We don’t talk about this enough."

John Kufuor explains family relations

In a related development, YEN..com.gh reported that, former President John Kufuor had made known his relations with the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate.

In an extended interview with one of Ghana’s favourite media personalities, Delay, John Agyekum Kufuor spoke about facts many may not have known.

He noted that he is directly related to the young and energetic NPP stalwart Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called NAPO.

He also spoke about the kind of family he comes from, where his mother was a queen mother with her own business and wealth, while his father also possessed strong financial stability. Although his parents separated, they both played major roles in his upbringing.

