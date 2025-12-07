The canopy walkway over the Ote waterfall at Amedzofe in the Volta Region collapsed and left some visitors who were on it with minor injuries

The authorities have therefore closed down the tourist site until investigations are over and all safety protocols have been met

Social media users who saw videos of the canopy walkway collapse shared their thoughts and called for better safety measures

The canopy walkway in Amedzope in the Volta Region collapsed while some visitors were walking on it.

The incident left several visitors who were on the walkway with minor injuries.

In a video on social media, one person who was on the walkway when it collapsed recounted what happened.

She said there were many visitors at the site when they arrived.

She added that the officials divided them into groups of ten so they could access the canopy walkway in smaller numbers to avoid putting too much pressure on the facility at a time.

However, she noticed that the walkway was dropping while they were on it. Even though many were afraid and started shouting, the lady said she sat on the planks of the walkway and kept praying silently.

She indicated that after the walkway collapsed, they could not find any of the facility’s attendants.

Meanwhile, the facility has issued a statement indicating that the Amedzope canopy walkway has been closed down following the collapse.

According to the facility managers, the closure is to allow for investigations into the incident and to repair the walkway.

They stated that the canopy walkway would only be reopened to the public when all safety requirements have been met and it is deemed safe for use.

Reactions to Amedzope canopy walkway collapse

@highschoolsgh said:

"They’re waiting for someone to get hurt before they do maintenance."

@kwakueffa wrote:

"Sadly this is where some people will renew their license for saying most made is Ghana things are not safe or don't last!"

@KSnetne said:

"A worrying incident that highlights the urgent need for stricter safety standards and regular maintenance at our tourist sites. Thankfully the injuries were minor, but this should be a wake-up call for authorities to prioritize visitor safety across all attractions."

@UmuofiaPresiden wrote:

“Kakum wasn’t built in a day”

@thisispaakwesi said:

"The background song though."

@delalibessa wrote:

"When people ask me why I haven't been to Kakum, this is your answer wai."

@_allofBOADU said:

"Bronii krom aaa nka lawsuit pɛkyɛɛɛ . But me man foɔ deɛ no one will be held responsible."

@Evans34610123 wrote:

"Do we really need an investigation for this??? Its obviously a maintenance issue."

