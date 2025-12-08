Former President John A. Kufuor granted a rare interview where he discussed how he is related to NPP stalwart NAPO

H.E. described his relations with the NPP 2024 Running Mate, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as closer than many ever expected

The Former President also shared the love story between himself and the late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor

Former President John A. Kufuor has made known his relations with the NPP Running Mate for the 2024 election.

In an extended interview with one of Ghana’s favourite media personalities, Delay, John Agyekum Kufuor spoke about facts many may not have known.

He noted that he is directly related to the young and energetic NPP stalwart Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called NAPO.

“NAPO is my blood sister’s son,” he informed Delay.

John A. Kufuor shares family background

The Former President also spoke about the kind of family he comes from, where his mother was a queen mother with her own business and wealth, while his father also possessed strong financial stability. Although his parents separated, they both played major roles in his upbringing.

Despite having royal parents, he emphasised that both were hands-on and deeply involved. He recalled his father eating with him from the same bowl, even though tradition discouraged such closeness.

His mother, who had 10 children and married four times, was known for her strength and independence.

During the mid-90s, she owned a house in America.

“My siblings were spread across the world,” he shared.

“She was a well-to-do woman.”

According to him, he was pushed to work hard because of how serious and committed his older siblings were.

This motivated him to work even harder, eventually being called to the Bar at only 22 years old.

John A. Kufuor shares meeting wife

The Former President said he also met the late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, at a dance event in America, although he was dating a white lady at the time.

A friend advised him that the relationship might not support the future he was building.

The friend also informed him that a fine Ghanaian lady would be attending the dance and encouraged him to pay attention.

The young Kufuor went to the event with his then-girlfriend but kept an eye out for the Ghanaian lady his friend mentioned.

According to him, he noticed Theresa immediately when he saw her dancing with another man, who was the uncle of former First Lady Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

He stressed that he knew Theresa from Ghana and that she also hailed from Kumasi, though they did not have a personal relationship.

After spotting her, he moved closer and approached them.

“I told Osei Agyemang to exchange partners with me.”

He explained that after exchanging partners, they began talking, and he learned she was a nurse from Scotland who was in America to further her education.

The pair married a year after meeting and dating. They tied the knot at age 23.

