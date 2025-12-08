The late Daddy Lumba's handsome sons have appeared in a viral video as they arrived in Kumasi for his funeral

The wealthy heirs were spotted in black ensembles and designer black sneakers as they arrived at Manhyia Palace to meet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Some social media users have commented on Daddy Lumba's sons and daughters' video, which bloggers have posted on TikTok

Late Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has children who have united for his funeral celebrations.

Denise Fosuh, the eldest daughter of the late Highlife legend, and his other children have landed in Kumasi ahead of the funeral scheduled for December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's young sons trend with their stylish look as they arrive at Manhyia Palace for their funeral.

Daddy Lumba's sons make rare public appearance

The handsome young sons of the late Daddy Lumba made a rare appearance just days before his final funeral rites.

The sons of Priscilla Ofori-Atta, popularly called Odo Broni, looked dapper in black ensembles during their visit to the Manhyia Palace with their eldest sister and other relatives.

One of Daddy Lumba’s sons courted attention with his designer sneakers in the viral video.

Ghanaians react to Daddy Lumba's children's video

Some social media users have Daddy Lumba's children for supporting the family to bury him on December 13, 2025, as proposed by the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jay's thriftgh stated:

"See this beautiful children of odo broni may God bless and keep them from the eyes of the wicked 😈 people🙏."

😎maacee1 commented:

"Where are the first son and daughter? I mean Papa Shee and Tiwaa😁😁😁😁😁."

afriyie208 stated:

"It’s a lie, they can’t send any invitation to Otumfuo barely 5days to a program,you think Manhyia is a small town."

Ranny Ranny stated:

"Enti Calvin tikese3 no where is he eiii Akoa Wei paa."

Odo Broni's daughters trend with their hairstyles

The late Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, has beautiful twin daughters with a high fashion sense, just like their mother.

The young, wealthy heiresses wore matching short-sleeved flared dresses and black sneakers for their trip to the Ashanti Region.

The beautiful girls looked flawless in long braided hairstyles that cascaded over their shoulders in a trending video.

Denise Fosuh models in stylish black dress

The late Daddy Lumba’s eldest daughter, Denise Fosuh, lived up to expectations with her look as she arrived in Kumasi ahead of her father’s funeral.

Daddy Lumba's eldest daughter, Denise Fosuh and her mother were spotted at his one-week observance.

She wore a black two-piece ensemble designed with black lace and rocked a black scarf. Denise Fosuh turned heads with her designer sunglasses and flaunted her black designer handbag.

Daddy Lumba’s younger sister joins funeral preparations

The late Daddy Lumba’s youngest sister, Faustina Fosuh, has been spotted with his children as they prepare for the funeral rites, although her older sister has filed an injunction against the event.

Faustina Fosuh looked overly excited as she spoke to bloggers in the viral video.

Abusuapanin invites Ghanaians to funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the leader of Daddy Lumba's family, who caused a commotion when he invited Ghanaians to the late singer's funeral on December 13.

In a video, the man known as "Tupac" urged people to attend the late singer's funeral despite a recent legal attempt to prevent it.

Many questioned his insistence on planning the funeral while Daddy Lumba's family was neglected after seeing the video, which caused anger on social media.

