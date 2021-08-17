Ali of Date Rush fame has broken his silence over break up with Shemima

The young man took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and added a caption to it

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shemima was seen crying in a video over her ended relationship with Ali

Ali of Date Rush fame has been spotted in a new photo with a cryptic caption after his date from Date Rush, Shemima announced that their relationship had hit the rocks.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ali, the former Date Rush contestant shared a lovely photo of himself looking dapper.

Ali was seen wearing a beautifully designed African print Kaftan attire as he stood inside what looked like a lobby of a hotel.

The young man complimented his looks with a pair of sunglasses and sported golden hair as he looked straight into the camera.

After posting the photo, Ali captioned it: "Everything happens for a reason........MAN CRUSH TUESDAY"

Many fans and followers of the former Date Rush contestant took to the comment section to react to the photo and caption.

swankyqueen25 accosted Ali over the break up: "So what was the reason for breaking shemima's heart tell us"

wilfredquarshie6 had a new title for Ali: "Heartbreaker of the year"

_phresh_paje_ wrote: "U break Shemima's finish"

cookieanas commented: "So thus the reason why you broke up with shemima"

mrsb255 had this to say: "Am very disappointed in you please why did you break shemimah heart???"

There were many comments that showed the fans of Ali were not pleased with the fact that he broke Shemima's heart and making her cry like a baby.

