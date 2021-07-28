Bubba Wallace's wife: Who is the former NASCAR driver married to?

Bubba Wallace has had the NASCAR World buzzing, thanks to his passion for the sport and social justice. He has always been vocal about his feelings toward social change and racial injustice in the United States. Unfortunately, he has not shared so much about his personal life, thus leaving many people with speculations. But who is Bubba Wallace's wife?

Bubba Wallace girlfriend, Amanda Carter and pet dog, Asher pose for photos in the garage area during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is not yet married but in a long term relationship with Amanda Carter. Amanda is a graduate of Appalachian State University and a Financial Analysis graduate. However, she is famously known through her relationship with Wallace.

Who is Bubba Wallace's wife?

The NASCAR racer does not have a wife. However, he is in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Amanda Carter. Amanda was born on 30th March 1994 in North Carolina. Her parents are David Ryan Carter (father) and Rebecca Carter (mother).

Bubba Wallace's girlfriend was raised in North Carolina alongside her four siblings, Bradley, Jason, David Ryan Junior and Kristen. After completing her elementary and high school education, she joined Appalachian State University, where she served as the Alpha Phi International Fraternity vice president.

What is Amanda Carter famous for?

Bubba Wallace and girlfriend Amanda Carter stand during the national anthem on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda Carter is famous for her long term relationship with the NASCAR racer. However, she is a financial expert. She works as a Senior Financial Analyst at Bank of America in Charlotte.

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter relationship

It is not clear when Bubba Wallace and his wife started dating, but it is alleged that they have been together for several years now. It is believed that the duo began dating in 2016, as seen in one of Wallace's Instagram posts in 2018.

Our love is so strong that you wouldn't know we're polar opposites. Thanks for balancing me out the last two years!

Are Bubba and Amanda Carter still together? Yes, they are. However, just like any other relationship, the duo has its fair share of ups and downs. For instance, they briefly broke up in 2018 but later got back together.

Amanda has always been at the forefront in supporting her boyfriend in his sports and activism. So when Bubba stood up for racial justice in June, she stood by her side.

I am so proud of you for using your platform. I wish the people saying hurtful comments knew you; I wish everyone knew you. I hope people continue to stand with you because you’re standing for so many others. So many little boys and girls dream of going fast but haven't seen someone who looks like them, for all the new and old fans who felt uncomfortable coming to a race and for everyone who has experienced racism. I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act; I am so thankful you are safe.

Bubba Wallace and girlfriend Amanda Carter stand on the grid during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

Wallace's girlfriend was also featured in the Facebook Docu-Series, Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace. This was an eight-part series produced by NASCAR Production in association with NASCAR Digital media.

The series documented Bubba's road to the Daytona International Speedway. It chronicled his earliest racing day to his debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The video shows Wallace and his girlfriend doing everything from taking fast food to Carter watching him race. The scary moment when he fainted after his Cup debut is also documented.

Bubba Wallace's wife-to-be has been one of the racer's pillars in his life and career. She has been a constant source of support on and off the track. Even though she is yet to tie the knot with the racer, the duo has been together for several years and is still growing strong.

