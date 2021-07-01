Is Tom Selleck married? All you need to know about the Blue Bloods star's wife

Is Tom Selleck married? In a world where many celebrities are coming out as gay, fans wonder if Tom is married or not. Below is all you need to know about this Blue Bloods star's wife, Jillie Mack.

Tom Selleck is known as private investigator Thomas Magnum of the TV series Magnum PI. But, unfortunately, fans know little about his love life. Previously, he was married to Jacqueline Ray.

Ray is serving an 18-years-jail term for hiring an assassin to kill her son-in-law. He was abusing her daughter. So, is Tom Selleck still married? His second wife, Jillie Mack, has been leading a low-key lifestyle for years, thus making people wonder he is single or married.

Who is Jillie Mack?

How old is Tom Selleck's wife? Jillie Mack's age is 63 years old as of 2020. She was born on 25th December 1957 in Devizes, Wiltshire, England. Jillie went to high school and college in her motherland.

What is Jillie famous for?

She loved acting and dancing at a tender age and participated in her high school's stage plays. The celebrity shot to fame when she appeared in the England theatre production called Cats. Some of Jillie Mack's movies include ER, Frasier, Tales from the Dark Side, Silverfox, Adventures of Nicholas at Roaring Camp, and Magnum, PI.

What is Jillie Selleck's net worth? Jillie Mack's net worth is around $10 million. Meanwhile, Tom Selleck's net worth is $45 million. He was the highest-paid actor among Blue Bloods' cast members.

Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack's marriage

Is Tom Selleck still married to Jillie Mack? He married Jacqueline Ray in 1972 and adopted her 21 years old son Kevin Selleck before their divorce in 1982. Their marriage failed because Ray was jealous of the attention female fans gave . However, he has played a crucial role in making the Hollywood model/actress' son a successful actor, as Ray serves her jail sentence.

How did Tom Selleck meet Jillie Mack? Tom was 38 years old and divorced when he travelled to London in 1983. The actor went there to shoot the jewel-heist film called Lassiter. While in London, he loved spending nights in the West End watching the musical Cats. "Is Tom Selleck gay?" The actor is not gay, and he is married. So, who is Tom Selleck married to?

The 25-year-old Jillie Joan Mack had caught his attention. She was one of the Cats' actors and dancers. Selleck's Lassiter co-actor, Jane Seymour, revealed she never liked the musical, but Tom constantly praised it.

Jane never sensed that Tom was so excited about Cats because of Jillie. Eventually, Selleck asked Jillie out, and she moved to the US to be with him when her contract with Cats ended. Tom's brother surprised the actor's fans in 1987 by announcing that he married Jillie.

Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack's wedding was like a fairy tale. The couple had a private ceremony at Cherrywood Waterfall Chapel in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They planned their wedding as "Tom Jenkins" and "Suzie Mark' 'to keep off the media.

The two revealed their true identities hours before they tied knots to avoid legal issues. Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack's house is located on a 65-acre ranch in Ventura, California. The celebrity couple got a child a year after they tied the knot.

Who is Tom Selleck's daughter?

Jillie Mack and Tom Selleck's daughter, Hannah Selleck, is an equestrian. An equestrian is a professional horseback rider. Hannah learned how to ride horses at a young age because she grew up on a ranch full of horses.

Those who have been wondering, "is Tom Selleck married to a man?" now understand everything about the actor's marital life and sexuality.

So, is Tom Selleck married? Yes, she is married to Millie. Since his legacy will stay alive for a long time, be assured that upcoming generations will always want to know more about his wife, Jillie Mack. However, she keeps off social media because she values her privacy.

