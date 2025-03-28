Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, who has debunked divorce rumours after responding to her husband's post

In an emotional post, Ned Nwoko showcased his unwavering commitment to Regina Daniel through a heartfelt and poetic write-up on their wedding anniversary

Some social media users have commented on Ned Nwoko's lovely poem to his wife on Instagram

Awar-winning and entrepreneur Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has responded to her husband after he wrote a romantic poem to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary and announced her pregnancy to the world.

In a Facebook post, Ned Nwoko disclosed that the couple is joyfully expecting their third child, further solidifying their growing family.

Regina Daniels reassures Ned Nwoko of her undying love on their wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Ned Nwoko has publicly expressed his profound affection for his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, amidst swirling rumours regarding his marriage.

The senator's poetic tribute not only celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and highlighted the strength of their enduring love, which has weathered public scrutiny and external pressures.

He specifically addressed the falsehoods regarding his personal life, mocking the gossip surrounding Regina Daniels' supposed departure from their marriage.

Ned Nwoko clarified that she remains by his side, passionately dedicated to their family and actively involved in parenting their two sons, demonstrating a united front against the rumors.

Check out the post below:

Regina Daniels reacts to her husband's post

Celebrity mother, Regina Daniels couldn't keep calm as her husband Ned Nwoko wrote a lovely poem on their wedding anniversary.

The celebrated actress stated the number of women her husband is permitted to have in their marriage, a remark that sparked discussions among fans.

This public display of love and respect highlights the unique dynamics of their relationship, capturing the attention of their followers and media alike.

The celebrity mom reacted to her husband's post with this comment:

"Oooh my king ! The greatest man in Igbo land ! ! Obim ! EZIGBO dim Oma ! What did I do to deserve this honour ! 10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the 1st in history ❤️."

Ned Nwoko debunks rumours

Ned Nwoko addressed the recent speculations about marital discord, including allegations of an impending new wife and claims alleging he fathered a child with fellow actress Chika Ike.

The outstanding politician who represented Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate firmly dismissed these unfounded claims, reaffirming that his love for Regina Daniels remains steadfast and unshaken in an Instagram post.

Check out the post below:

Ned Nwoko looks dapper in a stylish outfit

Source: YEN.com.gh