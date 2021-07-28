Dr Prince Koranteng Ampaw: Meet the first medical doctor at Akyemensa District

The Doctor makes history as the first medical doctor in the Akyemensa District in the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency of the Eastern Region

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah disclosed this in a Facebook post

According to the Ghanaian MP, it is a fulfilment of a campaign promise to heavily invest in health care delivery in his constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has disclosed that he has provided his a district in his constituency with its first medical doctor.

Dr Prince Koranteng Ampaw makes history as the first medical doctor in Akyemensa District in the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency of the Eastern Region.

The MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi who doubles as the Minister for Information joined forces with District Chief Executive (DCE) Paul Asamoah to construct for him an official residence and to provide him with an official vehicle.

MP's Account

In a Facebook post, the MP introduced Dr Prince Koranteng Ampaw as the first medical doctor who agreed to provide health care services in the Akyemensa District.

''In 2016, when I was running for the first time as Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, I promised to invest heavily in health care by providing leadership to attract our first medical doctor, refurbishing existing health centres, and investing in health facilities,'' said Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

He added that:

''Three years ago, Dr Koranteng accepted to move into the district as our first medical doctor. DCE Paul Asamoah and I worked together to construct for him an official residence and to provide for him an official vehicle.''

Read the full post below:

