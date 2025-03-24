Ghana's goalkeeper's trainer Fatau Dauda has laid down the marker on how the Black Stars can qualify for the World Cup in advance

According to Dauda, victory against Madagascar will all but book Ghana's spot at next year's global showpiece

Meanwhile, group rivals, Mali, dropped points against the Central African Republic on match day six

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer Fatau Dauda is brimming with confidence about Ghana’s chances of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, provided they overcome Madagascar on Monday night.

The former Ghana international, who forms part of Otto Addo’s technical team, believes victory in this crucial encounter will all but guarantee qualification.

Fatau Dauda is confident Ghana can qualify for the 2026 World Cup in advance should they beat Madagascar. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @manuelphotos_1/X.

His optimism comes ahead of a matchday six fixture where the Black Stars are looking to build on their dominant performance against Chad.

Momentum from a resounding victory

Ghana heads into this clash on the back of a commanding display that saw them brush aside Les Sao with ease, per Flashscore.

The five-goal haul was the Black Stars’ most prolific outing since their 5-1 triumph over Qatar in an international friendly five years ago.

The emphatic win not only bolstered morale but also reinforced belief in the squad’s attacking potential.

On the other hand, Madagascar presents a formidable challenge.

The island nation is in scintillating form, having gone unbeaten in their last four qualifiers.

Their latest result showcased their resilience, as they overturned a deficit to thrash the Central African Republic 4-1, as reported by Citi Sports.

Madagascar vs Ghana: A history of tough battles

The previous encounter between these two sides serves as a reminder of the difficulty this fixture poses.

When they met at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Ghana needed a stoppage-time winner from Inaki Williams to secured a hard-fought victory.

Fatau Dauda made 25 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana during his playing days as a goalkeeper. Photo credit: @manuelphotos_1/X.

With Madagascar’s recent performances, Monday’s contest is expected to be another stern test.

Despite the challenge ahead, Dauda remains optimistic about Ghana’s chances.

"I have a strong conviction that if we win [against Madagascar], we have qualified in advance," he stated in an interview with 3Sports.

Boost from group rivals

Elsewhere in the qualification race, the Black Stars received a significant boost after Mali and the Central African Republic played out a goalless draw earlier on Monday.

The stalemate at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, means a win for Otto Addo’s men would open up a five-point lead with four games remaining.

With two home fixtures still to come and away ties against relatively manageable opponents in the Central African Republic and Chad, Ghana is in a strong position to secure back-to-back World Cup appearances after representing the continent at the Mundial in Qatar back in 2022.

Should they take care of business against Madagascar, their qualification dream could become a reality as early as September.

Black Stars defender declares readiness for Madagascar game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that France-based Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah has declared his readiness for the clash against Madagascar.

The Black Stars have arrived in Morocco for the matchday six fixture in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With Ghana back at the top of the group, the former African champions are in a strong position to secure World Cup qualification.

