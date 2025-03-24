Twene Jonas Descends on Ashanti Regional Minister Over Reaction To Adum Fire, Advises Him In Video
Twene Jonas has called out the Ashanti Regional Minister over his handling of fire officers during the Adum market fire.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
He noted in a video that the Minister's reaction to the fire officers was not the best.
Twene Jonas while addressing the matter advised the Minister to provide equipment to the service and not publicly reprimand him as he was seen doing in the video.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh