Twene Jonas has called out the Ashanti Regional Minister over his handling of fire officers during the Adum market fire.

He noted in a video that the Minister's reaction to the fire officers was not the best.

Twene Jonas while addressing the matter advised the Minister to provide equipment to the service and not publicly reprimand him as he was seen doing in the video.

