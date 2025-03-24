The latest World Happiness Report has generated a lot of talking points on social media

Ghana placed 125th on the ranking with many countries such as Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Niger, all performing better

Social media users who took to the comment sections of the post shared varied opinions on the latest ranking

Ghana has chalked an unenviable position in the 2025 World Happiness Report.

This comes after Ghana ranked 125th out of 147 countries in the 2025 World Happiness Report released in March.

Ghana ranks 125th in the 2025 World Happiness Report. Photo credit: @Ernest Ankomah/Getty images

Source: Getty Images

The report which has been published since 2012 focuses on how happy people living in the country are.

The factors used in this ranking take into consideration GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices and generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

Top ten 10 countries in the World Happiness

Finland took first place for the eighth consecutive year running having got a score of 7.76 out of 10.

Denmark also took second place with Iceland, Sweden and the Netherlands taking third, fourth and fifth countries.

Other countries that completed the top ten list were Costa Rica, Norway, Israel, Luxembourg and Mexico.

The US and UK are also 23rd and 24th respectively on the new report.

Ghana out of the top 100 list

Mauritius was the African country that performed well after it placed 78th in the ranking.

Lybia, Algeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire and Congo were other African countries that made the top 100 list.

A group of Ghanaians marching during the Independence Anniversary parade. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Ghana was ranked 125th out of 147 countries with Nigeria, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso surpassing the country in the ranking.

Reactions trail Ghana's ranking

@Adammubarik18 stated:

"It's always the countries that derive "happiness" from immoral acts and have broken social fibre but strong economies that are always at the top. Those with solid social fibre, a strong independent economy, and are debt-free are always below 20."

@ETSGhana reacted:

"Akufo Addo's handwork."

@_Filta_ replied:

"What does this one mean."

@osibisa09 reacted:

"How will we be happy when we have been looted left right centre."

@MrAkwafo replied:

"Bogus stats. Who can confirm here, that he or she was engaged during the sampling?"

@QhojoTrust

How can we be happy? When Addo D was our president."

@foster_kodua added:

"How can we be happy when King Pharaoh was our President."

@SirDigital_ replied

"A country wey we take everything for a joke? So people are on social media insulting rich people just to go home and cry?"

