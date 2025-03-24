Singer Sefa explained why she nearly fell on stage while performing at Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration

She took to her X account to explain that her ankles were tired, hence the reason she almost fell

The video caused a stir online, while others created light hearted comments from the situation

Sensational Ghanaian musician Sefa neallry fell on stage wheil performing at Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration. The event was held on march 22, 2025, at the Black Star Square.

Sefa nearly falls on stage

Slaying in a star studded red corsetted gown for Mr Quaye's 40th birthday celebration, Sefa mounted the stage by almost fell during her performance.

In a video trending online, Sefa was standing on the main stage performing her top charting song, Echoke when she decided to step down using the staircase.

On the levelled platform, Sefa nearly fell while performing in front of billionaires and other prominent persons from across the African continent who graced the event. However, she picked herself up and went about performing as if nothing had happened.

Sefa's near fall experience

Sefa explains near fall at RNAQ's 40th birthday party

Sefa explained on X the reason she nearly fell on stage while performing at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration .

In a short message on X, she acknowledged that she indeed almost fell on stage and explained that it was because her ankles were tired.

The former Black Avenue Muzik signee noted that she would hae been embarrassed f she had actually fallen while performing.

"I almost wiped out on stage last night—my ankles literally said ‘clock out.’ Imagine if I had actually fallen… Jesus 😭😂😅."

Sefa's explanation to near fall

Reactions to Sefa's near fall

Many people in the video created light hearted jokes about Sefa's near fall while performing at Mr Quaye's 40th birthday celebration.

Many noted that the song she performed, Echoke, resonated well with the near fall experience in the video.

Other social media users also spoke about how she went about singing as if nothing had happened.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Sefa on the verge of falling on stage while performing at Mr Quaye's 40th birthday celebration:

@SamKwasiBoateng said:

"That was in perfect sync with where the song was... It nearly "choked" to a fall🤣🤣."

@sly378863 said:

"No be small pains she dey take dance for there 🤭."

@kojodarkoo said:

"You ankles wanted to “e choke” you."

@iam_ambjnr said:

"Der nor you came up with some moves bi😂 echoke oo😂😂."

@meshach1292 said:

"N'ka front page of all media houses and news papers 😄."

@3billion_Dollar said:

"Lmao I adore how you managed to continue like nothing happened, eka kitikiti."

Sefa dazzling in photos

Sarkodie and Davido share friendly moment

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Nigerian superstar Davido were spotted having a lively conversation at Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday celebration.

The two artists met backstage at the event, months after Sarkodie seemingly threw a subtle jab at Davido in his controversial song, Brag.

Their friendly interaction quickly went viral on social media, with many social media users taking it as proof that there was no bad blood between the two musicians.

