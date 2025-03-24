Bills founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday brought several people from across the continent to Accra

Actors Ramsey Nouah from Nigeria and his Ghanaian colleague Van Vicker were among the billionaire's esteemed invited guests

Their moments at Independence Square have garnered significant traction on social media

Over two million views have already been recorded on a video of Van Vicker and Ramsey Nouah at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party on March 22 in Accra.

The Bills founder's ceremony has become one of the most talked about events on the continent. Celebrities from across Africa and Hollywood were invited to the plush celebration in Accra.

Van Vicker attended the birthday party with his wife, Adjoa Vicker. They have been married for over two decades and have three children.

The Ghanaian actor looked regal in his spotless white outfit while Mrs Vicker opted for a black gown with pearls adorning her upper body.

At the show, Van Vicker was all over his wife, flaunting his bond with the adorable woman at every chance.

Seated beside the Vickers was Nollywood's Ramsey Nouah who was invited to the party with a host of Nigerian celebrities including Ini Edo and Rita Dominic.

The two handsome actors have acted in several Nollywood and Ghallywood classics amassing a significant community of fans who continue to drool over their personality and physique.

Over three million netizens have seen Van Vicker and Ramsey Nouah's moments at the birthday party so far and most of the comments seem to focus on the nostalgia from their peak days on TV.

Van Vicker and Ramsey Nouah stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ramsey Nouah and Van Vicker's moments at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party.

Lawren k said:

"Van Vicker is a good man who loves his wife so much🥰. I met them at a hospital years back and you could see he’s so much in love with his wife😅. Their generation is blessed in Jesus name 🙏."

Sonix20 wrote:

"Van Vicker teaching his fellows how to love the right way."

Carolyn Waweru132 noted:

"Ooh Van Vicker and Ramsey Noah are two different people or???"

Sophie🥑 remarked:

"Before Aaron Pierre we had Van Vicker 😫."

ProsperMorgan6 shared:

"May this type of love between Van Vicker and wifey locate me ooh and May the type of love between John Dumelo and his wife find my ex."

lynv45 added:

"Drama free man,not involved with many women with all that handsomeness, money and being a celebrity, I like his discpline 😊."

Van Vicker and his daughter go viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Van Vicker's daughter had posted her fun moments with her father on social media.

J'dyl, who appears to be her father's favourite never fails to share some of her fond vacation moments with her father.

The young woman who turned 21 this year had just secured her first degree as part of the graduating batch of the 2025 University of Leicester when she went viral.

