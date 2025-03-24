Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has spoken with players of the national team ahead of the game against Madagascar

The ex-Ghana player travelled with the Black Stars to Morocco for the game matchday six encounter in the qualifiers

Ghana sits top of Group I after their thumping victory over Chad last Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Stephen Appiah has charged the Black Stars give their all and secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Appiah, the deputy management committee member of the senior national team, travelled with the Black Stars to Morocco for their game against Madagascar.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the tournament after an impressive run in the qualifiers, which has seen the West Africans top Group I after five matches.

The former African champions face second place Madagascar in a tricky encounter at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium on Monday evening.

Ahead of the game, Appiah urged the team to put the 5-0 win over Chad behind them and battle for victory against the Bareas.

He said in a video shared on social media:

“You know that the game we played against Chad is going to be different from the one we are going to play against Madagascar because they have a different style of play, they will come with different strengths so it’s not going to be the same.

“So you people should tune your mind towards the game, we are talking about the World Cup. Most of you were in Qatar [and] after the World Cup you went to your clubs and you were different."

Appiah also advised the Europe-based players to help the home-based stars make a mark in the team and ensure their dreams of playing at the World Cup comes true.

“Were all experienced it in 2006, even those who didn’t play, those who were on the bench, after the World Cup they all got contracts in Europe so those who are playing in Europe, you sacrifice for those who are playing in Ghana," he continued.

“We believe in you and we know that you guys are going to do it."

Otto Addo expects tough game

Meanwhile, coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo believes the game against Madagascar will be a huge challenge but remains confident of success.

The Black Stars will open a healthy lead at the top of the table if they beat the second-placed side on Monday.

He said, as quoted by the FA's website:

"Yeah, I think the most important thing is that I know everybody's excited, everybody was happy about our last win, but we still have a long way to go and we need everyone to be on their toes. We don't need 98 per cent, we don't need 99 per cent, we need 100 per cent. This is like a small final, and if we win this game, then we are really going to qualify, but it's going to be very, very tough."

Appiah and Gyan travel with Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football legends Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah were part of the Black Stars entourage for the trip to Morocco for the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars arrived in Morocco on Saturday evening for their game against Madagascar in the top-of-the-table clash against Madagascar.

For Appiah, he is part of the management committee of the Black Stars while Gyan joins the team to offer his experience and motivation to the players.

