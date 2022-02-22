A past student of Garden City University College successfully graduated with first-class although he failed a practical test

Imanuel Antwi recounted that he was able to achieve his feat by working ten times harder than his colleagues

He also added that after acquiring his nursing degree, he has landed a scholarship to further his education at the Coventry University in the UK

A young Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to open up about some of his struggles and wins in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Imanuel Antwi had him sharing that back in Garden City University College he, unfortunately, failed a practical exam in his second year while pursing his nursing degree but he did his best to graduate with a first-class.

Graduates in gown, young nurse Photo credit: PeopleImages, FatCamera/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Made a first-class despite failing a practical exam in my second year"

Imanuel admitted that graduating on top did not come on a silver platter but was very worth it.

"The effort needed was 10x for that comeback"

The excited young man also revealed that he successfully passed his licensure examination and is currently pursuing a master's degree at Coventry University after gaining a scholarship.

"I passed my Licensure exam and after applying to 7 schools for the Commonwealth shared scholarships, I received 4 nominations and here I am at Coventry University"

Young Man who Had Straight F9 in NECO Exams Celebrates as He Bags First-Class from Varsity

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a fresh graduate, Mayowa Joshua Amusan, inspired the internet with his incredible academic success story.

Mayowa graduated with a first-class from the University of Ibadan and was the best student in the department of agricultural economics.

Taking to LinkedIn to celebrate the feat, Mayowa revealed that he failed all the papers in his first-ever external examination which is the National Examination Council (NECO).

Sharing a copy of the F9 parallel result, Mayowa added that he was able to clear his WAEC papers after 3 sittings. The young man said he proceeded to Polytechnic of Ibadan to further his studies.

At Ibadan Polytechnic, Mayowa performed well, finishing with a distinction and decided to cross over to the University of Ibadan (UI).

Source: YEN.com.gh