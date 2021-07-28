A beautiful young lady gave an amazing dance performance in London during the Ghana Party in the Park 2021

Identified as Christabel, a video of the lady's extremely fast and energetic dance has got many trying to explain how it is possible

One Twitter user indicated that the lady's energy looks like one that was made in Chorkor in Ghana

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young lady from the Ghana Party in the Park that was held in the United Kingdom is making waves on social media after a dance video of her from the party was shared online.

The lady that some social media users have identified as Christabel from Bronx put up powerful legworks in that appears to be one of the fastest dance moves the internet has seen lately.

Her moves were so energetic and quick that she intermittently had to keep pulling her dress up in order to prevent the content on her chest from pouring out.

Watch the powerful video below:

Social media reactions

As expected, netizens could not hold back their reactions after watching the eye-popping video. Below were some comments.

@Major_Dealer mentioned:

If not say the Party in the park logo dey der I could have sworn with all I have dat dis girl is from chokor … street dance imbedded in dem

@BrezzSpecialist commented:

Chalewote on stage in London... Let's wear it on stage in Ghana and see er

@rnyantakyi002 stated:

You figa ebe hall week. This is UK party in the park

Young lady's Fast Dance from Ghana Party in the Park Credit: @gyaigyimii

Source: Twitter

More about the party

Ghana Party in the Park is an annual outdoor festival held in London for the Ghanaian Community in the diaspora.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, this year's edition took place at Legal & General Affordable Homes saw some major highlights including the moment Thomas Partey signed a jersey for Sarkodie.

In another video that is circulating on social media, Sarkodie was seen beaming with joy as he received the gift he called 'priceless' from the famous Black Stars player and assistant captain.

Also represented in person at the event was Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi who left Ireland to the event centre and whose presence got pleasant comments from Baba Rahman, another Black Stars player.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Newspaper