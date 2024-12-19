A video of the family of the East Legon accident victims reacting to the court ruling against Bishop Salifu Amoako and his son has surfaced online

In the video, they also opened up on how the Bishop tried to pervert justice by bringing so many lawyers into court to defend him and his family

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken as they expressed their views in the comments section of the post

Relatives of the East Legon accident victims have opened up about some events that occurred during the trial of Bishop Salifu Amoako and his family.

In a video, she noted that the renowned pastor attempted to pervert justice by hiring the services of six lawyers to represent them in court.

According to her, Bishop Salifu Amoako and his family initially denied being guilty when the charges were pressed; however, due to enough evidence gathered by the prosecutor, justice was duly served.

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra pronounced judgment against Bishop Salifu Amoako following his October 12, 2024, accident.

The accident occurred while the young boy was driving his mother's Jaguar. He crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the death of two teenage girls.

The trial for the case commenced on November 1, 2024, and lasted a month and some days. The juvenile court ruled that the young boy should spend six months in jail.

Additionally, his parents were fined GH¢6,000 each for failure to control their son. Although dissatisfied with the outcome of the case, the families expressed delight that justice had been served.

Watch the video below:

