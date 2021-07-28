A video showing a beautiful lady's leg stuck in an unbelievably thin gutter hole has been gathering reactions on social media

Onlookers had to intervene by calling for a hammer to break off the gutter in order to free the lady's leg

Ghanaians on social media have been expressing their thoughts on the possibility of this

Many social media users have been awed after a video surfaced online showing a pretty lady's leg getting stuck in a gutter hole that looks extremely thin.

In the video that was shared by Twitter influencer, Kalyjay, the lady had to be rescued by breaking off the entire slab of concrete in order to free her leg.

What has kept many people puzzled is the fact that the lady's leg was able to penetrate the hole, but it became impossible for her to withdraw it back.

Watch the video below:

What Ghanaians are saying

Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on the eye-popping video.

Check out some of their comments below:

@chris Bj indicated:

And their standing there watching & videoing her instead of them going hammer and destroy the block to set the lady free from the embarrassment

@Opresii mentioned:

Ebe possible hope she no hurt tho

@Spankkyy_ stated:

I dnt knw why people find it comfortable stepping on some of these covered gutters

Social Media users React ask as lady's leg gets stuck in Needle-Sized Gutter hole in Video

Source: Twitter

This is not the only video that has raised eyebrows on the internet lately.

Source: Yen