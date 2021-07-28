Porter McConnell: 10 fascinating facts about senator Mitch McConnell's daughter

Porter Mcconnell is the youngest daughter of Mitch McConnell and Sherril Redmon. She is an activist and author who has written about feminism, economic justice, and more about D.C. politics.

A photo of Porter McConnell. Photo: @Nation

Source: Facebook

Even thoughPorter McConnell's father is a famous senator, Porter has kept most of her details out of the spotlight. Instead, she enjoys leading a low-key lifestyle. However, below are some interesting things about her that you should know.

10 fascinating facts about Porter McConnell

Who is Porter McConnell and what does she do for a living? Porter McConnell's bio may have all the answers you are seeking about her. In the meantime, here are some interesting facts about senator Mitch McConnell's daughter worth knowing:

1. Porter Mcconnell was born in 1979

Porter was born in 1979 in Kentucky in the United States of America. As of 2021, the activist is 42 years old. She is the granddaughter of Julia and Addison Mitchell McConnell.

2. She is an American national

Having been born in Kentucky, she holds an American nationality and hails from a white ethnic group. Her religion is Christianity.

3. She is a Kentucky native

She was born in Kentucky, which happens to be where her father won the 1984 title of the first Republican against Walter Dee Huddleston of the Democratic Party.

4. Her parents are learned

Mitch McConnell heads to the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill on July 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Samuel Corum

Source: Getty Images

Porter's parents are Mitch McConnell and Sherill Redmond. Her father is a famous politician currently serving as Kentucky's senior U.S. senator and Senate Majority Leader.

He graduated from the University of Louisville College of Arts and Sciences with honours in 1964. He subsequently went to the University of Kentucky College of Law, where he earned his law degree in 1967.

On the other hand, her mother holds a PhD. She has worked for various organisations and collaborated with the famous Gloria Steinem on the Voices of Feminism Oral History Project.

Porter seems to have followed her mother's footsteps as an activist for feminism and her father's aspect of politics.

5. She has two siblings

Who are Mitch McConnell's daughters? She is the younger sister of Eleanor and Claire McConnell. Eleanor was born in 1972. She is an assistant professor of history at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.

Claire McConnell was born in 1976. Not much about her career life is known. Mitch McConnell's children are all grown-ups and venturing in their respective careers.

6. She was raised by her father

The activist's parents divorced in 1980. Elly, Claire, and Porter McConnell were raised by their father after he got full custody of all her daughters.

7. Porter is a graduate of a prestigious university

The activist earned her masters degree from the University of Michigan. She also earned her B.A from Williams College.

8. Porter McConnell is a democrat and activist

Porter has worked as a legislative aide for a state senator in Massachusetts. She has also worked for a small foundation as a program analyst. The foundation provides grants in the areas of education policy and climate change.

She has also collaborated with a number of non-governmental organizations to implement social entrepreneurial initiatives. She has also worked for Oxfam America and the ONE Campaign in the United States.

The activist has also provided analysis for media outlets including NPR, the Guardian, E.U. Observer, Daily Nation Kenya, Voice of America, and Fusion.

She is presently the campaign director for Take on Wall Street, a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to create a financial system that benefits working people of all races.

9. She is a married woman

The activist is currently married to Thomas Flores. The couple currently resides in Washington, D.C. Porter McConnell's husband is also an author and an associate professor.

10. Elaine Chao, her stepmother, is also a politician

Elaine Chao participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

After her parents divorced, her father went ahead and remarried. He tied the knot with Elaine Chao in 1993.

Elaine served as the secretary of the Department of Labor and Department of Transportation during the reign of President George W. Bush. She also served as the secretary of the Department of Transportation during President Donald Trump's era.

Porter McConnell has gained more fame as a result of her career and that of her fathers. She has followed the footsteps of both her parents and ventured into a career similar to theirs.

