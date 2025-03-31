A Koforidua Technical University student has died after a gas explosion in the New Juaben North Municipality

A young boy and a woman were injured in the same incident and are receiving care at the Eastern Regional Hospital

The Ghana National Fire Service was brought in to assess the situation and also assist the police with their investigations

A student of the Koforidua Technical University has died after a gas explosion at home at Oyoko, a suburb within the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Citi News reported that the deceased has been identified as Asante Rose.

Two others, a young boy and a woman, were critically injured by the explosion and are receiving care at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Citi News reported that a gas leak was identified in the kitchen.

Rose reportedly wanted to locate the exact source of gas leak and lit a match in the process causing the explosion.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were called in to contain the situation and also assist the police with their investigations.

