Koforidua Technical University Student Dies After Gas Explosion In New Juaben North
- A Koforidua Technical University student has died after a gas explosion in the New Juaben North Municipality
- A young boy and a woman were injured in the same incident and are receiving care at the Eastern Regional Hospital
- The Ghana National Fire Service was brought in to assess the situation and also assist the police with their investigations
A student of the Koforidua Technical University has died after a gas explosion at home at Oyoko, a suburb within the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.
Citi News reported that the deceased has been identified as Asante Rose.
Two others, a young boy and a woman, were critically injured by the explosion and are receiving care at the Eastern Regional Hospital.
Citi News reported that a gas leak was identified in the kitchen.
Rose reportedly wanted to locate the exact source of gas leak and lit a match in the process causing the explosion.
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were called in to contain the situation and also assist the police with their investigations.
