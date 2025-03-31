Global site navigation

Koforidua Technical University Student Dies After Gas Explosion In New Juaben North
by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 1 min read
  • A Koforidua Technical University student has died after a gas explosion in the New Juaben North Municipality
  • A young boy and a woman were injured in the same incident and are receiving care at the Eastern Regional Hospital
  • The Ghana National Fire Service was brought in to assess the situation and also assist the police with their investigations

A student of the Koforidua Technical University has died after a gas explosion at home at Oyoko, a suburb within the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Citi News reported that the deceased has been identified as Asante Rose.

Koforidua Technical University, Gas explosion, Ghana National Fire Service, New Juaben North, Oyoko
Koforidua Technical University student dies in gas explosion accident. Source: Ghana National Fire Service
Source: Facebook

Two others, a young boy and a woman, were critically injured by the explosion and are receiving care at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Citi News reported that a gas leak was identified in the kitchen.

Rose reportedly wanted to locate the exact source of gas leak and lit a match in the process causing the explosion.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were called in to contain the situation and also assist the police with their investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh

