Hakim Ziyech spent time with Ghanaian artiste, King Promise

The Moroccan jammed to King Promise's hit song Commando

King Promise is in London after performing at the Party in the Park event on Saturday

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Chelsea and Morocco superstar, Hakim Ziyech, took time off his busy schedule to chill with Ghanaian afrobeat artiste King Promise in London.

Ziyech, who is currently on pre-season with Chelsea, is a big fan of King Promise and showed it while listening to his hit song Commando.

In a video posted by King Promise on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ziyech and the CCTV hitmaker were jamming to some of his songs.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech chills with Ghanaian artiste King Promise; jams to his songs. SOURCE: Twitter/ @IamKingPromise @ChelseaBlogs

Source: Twitter

"My bro Hakeem Ziyech surprised me at my session tonight & played me his favorite King Promise songs! Love bro. Chelsea for life," wrote King Promise.

King Promise is a big fan of the European champions, and has been seen watching some of their games live from Stamford Bridge.

He recently hosted Ziyech's teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi when he came to Ghana for the summer holidays.

King Promise is in England after performing at the Party in the Park event in London over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech is preparing for the upcoming season after a torrid first season with the Blues.

Despite winning the UEFA Champions League, the Moroccan is yet to command a role in the Blue jersey since joining from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

He was involved in action as Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in their second pre-season friendly. He scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana defender, Baba Abdul-Rahman, has sent Chelsea fans over the moon with a superb assist in their 2-1 pre-season win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, July, 27.

Champions league winners Chelsea came from behind to draw level in the 72nd minute, thanks to Rahman's brilliance.

With a goal down, Rahman who was a second half substitute, delivered a peach cross to Armando Broja who had the simple task of scoring.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh