Ghanaian artistes have arrived in UK ahead of the UK Party in the Park event

Among the many stars to arrive in the foreign country include Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick and Sefa

The event is slated for this coming Saturday, July 24, 2021, and is expected to pull a lot of patrons

A number of Ghanaian artistes have just touched down in the United Kingdom ahead of the annual UK Party in The Park event slated for this weekend.

In photos and videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Ghanaian team made up of Sore crooner Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Amerado, Sefa, DJ Mensah, Camidoh, Mr Drew and Kofi Jamar, were seen checking out of the airport.

The crew from Ghana was given VVIP treatment as sleek Mercedes Benz cars were awaiting their arrival to take them to their hotel.

Party In The Park: Video and photos drop as Ghanaian stars storm UK ahead of event. Source: Instagram/fillaboyz

Source: Instagram

The photos showed 'Team Ghana' in high spirits as they geared up to thrill their fans in the United Kingdom.

Ghana Party In The Park is an annual event which is staged in the United Kingdom and sees performances from a wide array of musicians.

The show which is noted as one of the biggest open-air events in the UK is set to take place this weekend on Saturday, July, 24, 2021.

Ghana Party In The Park is organised by Akwaaba UK and Ghana Party In The Park.

This year's event would be held at Trent Park EN4 0JY from 12 noon till 8pm.

Meanwhile, award-winning musician, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday, July 18, 2021, in Accra.

To mark the big day, a plush party was thrown in his honour which saw many celebs in attendance.

Videos from the birthday celebration indicated that the party was held for the "Skin Tight" crooner at Kozo in Accra.

To show support, many entertainment personalities including Kidi, Sister Derby, I Am Freedom, Incredible Zigi, Joeboy, Efya Nocturnal, Darko Vibes and Kwesi Arthur stormed the venue to celebrate with him.

Source: Yen.com.gh