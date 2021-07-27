A local man has got many startled after suggesting he'd put his entire family at risk for a side chick

The silly man even offered to use his baby's bottle milk money to pay for the side chicks every whim

Naturally, social media users found the post hysterical and headed to the comments section to react

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Twitter user, @danielmarven has got many laughing after taking to the timeline to share one very saucy convo between a married man and his potential side piece. The risky fella says he's willing to give up his family for a chance with the pretty lady.

A local man is willing to risk it all for his side chick. Images: Getty

Source: UGC

, @danielmarven shared screenshots of the ridiculous conversation.

"I love South Africa," he humorously captioned the post.

In the chat, our saucy lady sends a suggestive pic to her fella. The brave Casanova responds by saying he'd leave his wife and child for her any day.

The irresponsible man even says he'll sacrifice the baby's bottle of milk just to make sure she has nice things.

Social media users were definitely shocked by the exchange. Check out some of the comments below:

@lcoma1 said:

"He must be mad! Even own kids on the stake."

@cher_baebae said:

"My marriage is the one that's not serious... I am not okay after reading this convo Habe!!!!!!!!!!"

@DonaldMbhiza said:

"Yoooh some people."

@_Mahlatse89 said:

"Things “we as men” say when we want to smash."

@KSomething10 said:

"He knew all he had to do is mention money so that he can get her attention. Fellas stop chasing women, chase money and watch these girls dance to your tune."

@vhapasa said:

"Golddigger that one."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Zodwa Wabantu toys with the idea of having 3 baes, fans offer themselves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a dramatic video showing an alleged side chick enjoying a moment with someone's husband in town only for the man's wife to appear unannounced has surfaced online.

The video which is making the rounds online shows the side chick sitting in front of the man's vehicle at a filling station.

The dramatic scene shows the man's heavy backside wife in a scuffle with him as she attempted to remove the lady from the car.

But her husband kept intervening, stopping her from gaining access to his alleged side chick.

After repeated struggles with her husband, the man's wife manoeuvred her way around him to remove her rival's black hair extension.

She boldly removed the side chick out of her husband's car whilst onlookers captured the dramatic incident along with commentary.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen