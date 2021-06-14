_chrisp04, a gentleman on Twitter has narrated with a picture and a video how his late mum visited him on the day he bought his first car

According to Chris, his mom's totem is a butterfly, as could be seen on her grave

After buying the car, a butterfly emerged from nowhere and started hovering around it

A man identified as Chris on Twitter with the handle @_chrisp04 has shared an emotional story about his late mother paying him a visit on the day he bought his first car.

In the viral story with pictures shared on his personal handle, Chris showed that butterfly is his mother's totem, which he tattooed on his arm and was drawn on her grave.

Just after buying his new car, a butterfly came around, landed on the car, and started hovering all around it until it even settled on his daughter's hand as could be seen in a video.

At the time of this report, the post had gotten more than 250k likes and tens of thousands of comments and retweets.

Below were some of the reactions:

@tomater31491544 said:

Rest in piece. Congratulations bro that’s a big milestone. I like you’re car it’s clean af. Keep it pushing player.

@DreamShakes34 mentioned:

Folded hands bro same, my dad is yellow butterflies. Every now and then pops up when i need him most.

@Abdulla63694985 conjectured:

I feel you man our parents live with us and teach us how to live and suddenly they are not with us the feeling is overwhelming every single time no matter how many years pass no matter old you grow.

I just got my 1st car & my late mum is here to say she loves it -Man narrates with explanation Credit: _chrisp04

In another touching story, Richlove Gyamfuah, a stunning Ghanaian lady and mother of two has reportedly lost her life in an accident whilst she was on a return trip from a funeral she had attended.

According to a lady identified on Instagram as Lisa_Flex1, Richlove is a co-tenant of her brother and she came over to Kumasi for the said funeral where they met for the very last time.

The story which was also shared on the Instagram handle of Those_called_celebs got thousands of reactions particularly because her beautiful photos broke many hearts.

