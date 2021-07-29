We are not the same - Hajia4Real speaks following Moesha comparison in video

Hajia4Real has broken her silence about the comparison of herself to Moesha

She reckons it is needless to do that

Moesha has been in the news after saying she has repented and is no longer a socialite

Socialite, Hajia4Real, has pushed back against comparisons between herself and Moesha Boduong, the now repented former socialite.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, she stated that they have different backgrounds, therefore, it is unreasonable to try to pitch one against the other.

Hajia also stated that she has reached out to Boduong but has not received any response yet.

"Moesha has her life to live. I have my life to live. don't get twisted. Don't compare the lives of two different people," said Hajia.

"Honey, I know what you are trying to get but we are not the same. Everyone has their background, life. Moesha has her life. I have my life so I don't want to talk about somebody's life. Right now, I just want to talk about Mona."

Moesha has been in the news in the past weeks following the emergence of a video of her saying she is now a changed person and has given her life to Jesus Christ after she reportedly had a divine encounter with the Lord.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Moesha is seen standing in front of a congregation and giving her testimony.

Following these developments, Hajia4real said she texted and called Moesha to find out how she's faring.

"I texted her a couple of times. And I called her also but I haven't got a response. I think they (family) are not letting her pick calls right now so," said Hajia in response to the question of whether she has tried reaching out.

Meanwhile, the family of Moesha Boduong has released a statement on the actress' situation and the current audio tape circulating on social media.

In the statement seen by YEN.com.gh, the family has asked for privacy for Moesha, who is now known as Maurecia, to find her way in Christ.

On the leaked audio, the family condemned the contents of the tape and asked for people to give Moesha a break.

