Reverend Opambour, the leader of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, has expressed delight after visiting the residence of president-elect John Mahama

The man of God visited the Mr Mahama, who previously served as president for one term, to congratulate him on his return to power

Rev Opambour said the incoming president gave him and his entourage a warm reception at his home

The founder and leader of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Reverend Ebenezer Adarkwa Opambour, paid a courtesy call on Ghana's president-elect, John Dramani Mahama.

This visit was to congratulate the former president for his electoral victory in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, presidential election.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rev Opambour expressed delight after the visit to meet the incoming head of state in Accra.

The popular man of God, who claims to be the nation's prophet, praised Mr Mahama's hospitality and warm reception.

"I have always been aware of the incoming president's admiration for me, but after visiting him I realised how deeply he admired me. He spoke to us for almost 30 minutes. He calls me on the phone and I also call him too," he said.

Although details of the meeting were not disclosed, the nation's prophet indicated that he had a cordial and fruitful discussion with Mr Mahama.

In the lead-up to the 2024 general election, the Kumasi-based prophet was part of the many men of God who prophesied and prayed for Mr Mahama's victory

Rev Opambour's visit to the office of the president-elect could, therefore, be seen as a good way of enhancing his relationship with the incoming Ghanaian head of state.

Ghanaians react to Rev Opambour's visit

Following the emergence of the video of Rev Opambour's visit to Mr Mahama's office in Accra, some Ghanaians thronged the comment section to share their views.

@AlwaysblessedDan said:

"Opambour is just the man of the moment, God richly bless you."

@Agonabakofi replied:

"The only prophet I believe in Ghana."

@Jah know also said:

"NDC leaders are the only people in this country whose power has never changed them, especially Mahama."

@Godwin Nyarko commented:

"Opambour tanx for dat statement if u've not missed him u've never met de most humble man on dis earth, for me, I've worked with him b4, so humble n obedient."

@user4690049229109 also commented:

"May the blessings from above flood the whole of Ghana."

Mahama returns to Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 presidential elections.

Mr Mahama, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress, defeated the incumbent Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party.

Following his official declaration on Monday, December 9, 2024, by the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah, the president-elect has been meeting different groups of people at his official residence.

Mr Mahama will be sworn in as the sixth president of the Republic of Ghana on Tuesday, January 7, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh