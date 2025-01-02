MP-elect for Okaikwei Central, Baba Sadiq, has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Shatta Wale after his recent performance in Jamaica

The politician said Shatta Wale's fans needed to be more excited in this new year considering the aritste's huge 2025 plans

His remarks about the potential of a possible collaboration with Vybz Kartel have gained significant traction on social media

Ghanaian media mogul and politician Sadiq Abdulai Abu, popularly known as Baba Sadiq, has hinted at some of Shatta Wale's plans for the 2025 year.

His remarks come after Shatta Wale's historic stint in Jamaica, during which he performed at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert in Kingston, Jamaica.

Shatta Wale offloaded several songs from his catalogue, including his 2022 hit single On God. The song has over 20 million hits on streaming platforms.

Baba Sadiq is sure 2025 could be an extremely successful year for Shatta Wale. SadiqAbdulaiAbu

Source: Twitter

According to Baba Sadiq, a staunch Shatta Wale fan, On God has the potential to expand its shelf life in 2025, especially after Shatta Wale's performance with Vybz Kartel.

In a post on social media, the MP-elect for Okaikwei Central argued that collaborating with Vybz Kartel after several other big moves from the SM camp could make 2025 an extremely successful year for the Ghanaian dancehall king. He said,

"An #OnGod remix with Di World boss & a global promotion should be the top priority after the launch of the mansion & the RR Cullinan. On God could just be the biggest Ghanaian global song in 2025. More reasons to be excited as a Shatta fan. 2025 will be a good year #SM4Lyf #SmMP."

Shatta Wale is currently the only Ghanaian artiste who has collaborated with the Jamaican dancehall legend.

Their song Mansa Musa Money off Shatta Wale's critically acclaimed Mansa Money remains a favourite for many fans.

Ghanaians react to Baba Sadiq's wish

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Baba Sadiq's comments about Shatta Wale's year.

@GezuExpensive sid:

Since they wanted to bark with the dog. We will continue to bull them with our legendary works.

@Peelzrh wrote:

The song isn't dead! More flames needed as said ❤️🔥

@YheawT remarked:

As i always say the ON GOD track was made possible by @kwadwosheldon. For details go and start the beef process from the beginning for those 2, you'll traces bebree

@lebene_alfred remarked:

As you remain a Shatta fan also be promoter of the creatives and do not harbour any hate and pain. We don’t want your personal affiliation and “biases” to affect your role as the incoming MP and possibly minister if you are appointed. Be a unifier.

Samini congratulatees Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini had heaped praise on Shatta Wale after his iconic moments with Vybz Kartel.

The musician said he was proud of Shatta Wale for representing Ghana on the Freedom Street concert stage.

His acknowledgement of Shatta Wale's accomplishment resonated with many fans who thronged his comments section to hail him.

