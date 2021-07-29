Salma Mumin has apologized to Moesha Boduong over the leaked audio conversation with the latter's PA, Nelson

According to Salma, she did not record the audio with the intention of leaking it

The leaked audio had Nelson bad-mouthing Moesha to Salma

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Actress Salma Mumin has reacted to the leaked conversation between her and Nelson, the personal assistant of Moesha Boduong.

In a live video on Instagram, Salma Mumin has apologized to Moesha over the leaked video.

An audio conversation between Moesha's PA and Salma Mumin surfaced on social media on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Salma Mumin has apologised to Moesha Boduong Photo source: @salmamumin, @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

The audio had Nelson making damning revelations about her boss to Salma, who is not on good terms with Moesha.

Following the emergence of the audio, a number of social media users have accused Salma Mumin of mischief.

But in her reaction, a sad-looking Salma denied the suggestions that she leaked the audio conversation on purpose.

According to her, even though she recorded the conversation with Nelson, she did not leak adding that she had sent the recording to another friend of Moesha called Sandra.

"For me, I didn't release this audio. I apologise to Moesha for what has happened with this audio being out.

"It wasn't my intention If it was my intention, may I never succeed in my entire life. We had our differences but this isn't something that I wish for her," she said .

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Moesha's family speaks

The family of Moesha Boduong has released a statement on the actress' situation and the current audio tape circulating on social media.

In the statement, the family has asked for privacy for Moesha, who is now known as Maurecia, to find her way in Christ.

On the leaked audio, the family condemned the contents of tape and asked for people to give Moesha a break.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper