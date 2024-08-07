A video of a mentally unstable woman singing the anthem of Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School has ignited reactions on social media

The woman, who one X user identified as Patience Quansah, confirmed that she was an old student of the school

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views

A mentally challenged woman has left netizens in awe after she was videoed singing the anthem of Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School.

The woman confirmed that she was an old student of renowned Senior High School. Despite her condition, she remembered the anthem lyrics and sang them word for word.

She also provided some background on the anthem, including who composed it, when it was composed, and other details.

Peeps seek answers to her condition

Her video sparked many reactions on social media, and many wondered what could have caused her condition. A user, @DariusKincaidXX, satisfied the curiosity of many in this regard.

He noted on X that:

"Aw! This is Patience Quansah. She completed APGSS, O'Level, in 1994 not '92. Part of the last batch of O'level graduates. As an Old Saint, year mate and Sekondi/Taadi person, her story is not news though a very sad one. If this is an intervention I'm afraid its decades late. Sad!"

"Barely 6 months after our O'Level graduation She found herself in this unfortunate situation. This past June was 30 years since we left secondary school. Her story was in many conversations during our (APPSAINT '94) anniversary dinner. As to the cause, u can imagine the stories."

Netizens call for help for Patience

Netizens who saw the post about the old student of Archbishop Porter Girls were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views. Many called on the school to help her.

@kobby_zabs1 wrote:

"The school should just come in help her errr!!!"

@akiwams wrote:

"Where are the classmates? At least, make an attempt in helping her."

@haywoods_group wrote:

"But for the grace of God, there goes I ...". Anyone know her whereabouts? Any known family? How can anyone be of help? Please let's extend a hand anyway we can. To our youth, plse be careful. One mis-step, one wrong decision & this can be you."

