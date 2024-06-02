John Dumelo joined Lydia Forson on stage to unveil this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards recipient of the Collaboration of the year

Kidi's record with Stonebwoy, Likor was announced as the winner

John Dumelo's political introduction as he prepared to announce the winner stunned many fans

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards came off on June 1 in Accra to celebrate the over 150 artistes nominated for this year's edition.

Scores of Ghanaian socialites gathered for the celebration, including actress Lydia Forson and John Dumelo, who is aspiring to be the Member of the Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

John Dumelo and Lydia Forson tag-teamed to present this year's winner for the Collaboration of the Year category.

John Dumelo and Lydia at the 25th TGMA Photo source: Youtube/GhanaMusicAwards, Instagram/JohnDumelo

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo turns TGMA into the campaign trail

Kidi's Likor, featuring Stonebwoy, was adjudged the winner of the Collaboration of the Year category.

The song narrowly edged past top contenders like FRA and Nana Yaw Ofori Atta's You Dey Feel The Vibe, Mr Drew and Mophty's Case Remix, and Kwaku Ananse Remix by Amerado and Fameye.

John Dumelo sent an inspiring message to all the great contenders who missed out on the win, saying,

"If you didnt win. you wil definitely win. Just like I didn't win in 2020, I will win in 2024 in Jesus name."

The actor, now turned politician, is in pole position to win this year's bid, crowning an explosive campaign trail ahead of the 2024 elections.

Netizens react to John Dumelo's campaign message

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to John Dumelo's message to TGMA contenders who missed out on winning their awards.

@knii_enoch said:

John Dumelo de campaign vibes nam mu

@Nene_Larbi wrote:

Chale John Dumelo just had to

@naa_yorks noted:

John Dumelo will do aa and lose this year again

@dollarsnti2 commented:

John dumelo dey do campaign

@Eddy_Acquah added:

John Dumelo take the stage dey do campaign. 3b3 fa?

Source: YEN.com.gh