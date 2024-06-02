25thTGMA: John Dumelo Adds Award Ceremony To Campaign Trail: "I'll Win My Elections In Jesus Name"
- John Dumelo joined Lydia Forson on stage to unveil this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards recipient of the Collaboration of the year
- Kidi's record with Stonebwoy, Likor was announced as the winner
- John Dumelo's political introduction as he prepared to announce the winner stunned many fans
The Telecel Ghana Music Awards came off on June 1 in Accra to celebrate the over 150 artistes nominated for this year's edition.
Scores of Ghanaian socialites gathered for the celebration, including actress Lydia Forson and John Dumelo, who is aspiring to be the Member of the Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
John Dumelo and Lydia Forson tag-teamed to present this year's winner for the Collaboration of the Year category.
John Dumelo turns TGMA into the campaign trail
Kidi's Likor, featuring Stonebwoy, was adjudged the winner of the Collaboration of the Year category.
The song narrowly edged past top contenders like FRA and Nana Yaw Ofori Atta's You Dey Feel The Vibe, Mr Drew and Mophty's Case Remix, and Kwaku Ananse Remix by Amerado and Fameye.
John Dumelo sent an inspiring message to all the great contenders who missed out on the win, saying,
"If you didnt win. you wil definitely win. Just like I didn't win in 2020, I will win in 2024 in Jesus name."
The actor, now turned politician, is in pole position to win this year's bid, crowning an explosive campaign trail ahead of the 2024 elections.
Netizens react to John Dumelo's campaign message
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to John Dumelo's message to TGMA contenders who missed out on winning their awards.
@knii_enoch said:
John Dumelo de campaign vibes nam mu
@Nene_Larbi wrote:
Chale John Dumelo just had to
@naa_yorks noted:
John Dumelo will do aa and lose this year again
@dollarsnti2 commented:
John dumelo dey do campaign
@Eddy_Acquah added:
John Dumelo take the stage dey do campaign. 3b3 fa?
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh