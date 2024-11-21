One of Agya Koo's Kumawood cronies has opened up about his admiration for the NPP

He claimed to have traveled out of the country with a Ghana card being the only document required

His wild claim involving Agya Koo has got fans talking on social media

A colleague from the Kumawood industry, whose name was given as Inchankota, has shared how he and Agya Koo have benefited from the ruling government's policies.

In a recent interview with Nana Baff, the fellow couldn't hide his admiration for the New Patriotic Party's presidential aspirant, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Kumawood star Agya Koo's colleague recounts how the NPP and its digital agenda has helped them. Photo source: Facebook/RealAgyaKoo, NanaBaffdotcom

He spoke highly of Bawumia's digitalisation agenda and the introduction of the Ghana Card.

Inchankota recounted his moments with Kumawood star Agya Koo where they traveled outside of the country without passports. He didn't state their destination.

According to the National Identification Authority, Ghana Card holders can visit member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). They cannot travel outside the region.

Agya Koo's crony seemed elated as he drooled over the convenience enjoyed by using the Ghana card.

He attempted to convince voters to rally behind Dr Bawumia and the NPP, which Agya Koo is a staunch member of.

Agya Koo's colleague stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to an experience shared by one of Agya Koo's colleagues.

@d_khasaev remarked:

"That’s wild. Just using Ghana Cards for travel? Talk about leveling up the game."

@AmpofoOscar wrote:

"Ooh why did the video cut at the country? We might be interested to know which country."

@TheNunooKojo said:

"It’s a big lie .. you can never travel out of Ghana without your passport.. probably the neighboring countries and West Africa by road .. This guy is a big lie"

