Yvonne Nelson, in a trending video, addressed her long absence from the Ghanaian movie screens

The actress said that she had not quit acting but had only taken a break to focus on her other business ventures

Yvonne Nelson's comments gathered many reactions from some Ghanaians on social media, who shared their opinion

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson addressed speculations about her future in the movie industry following her long absence.

Yvonne Nelson speaks about her acting career

In a recent interview with Joy News, Yvonne Nelson denied speculations that she had quit her acting career.

The actress disclosed that she had taken a short break to focus on her other business ventures and was still active in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Yvonne Nelson explained that she had prioritised her recently opened school, which she claimed was part of her business portfolio.

She said:

“No, I haven’t quit acting, I have just put more energy into my school . This is not my only school. This is the newest school. We have the early years, the daycare, and Just Like Mama Daycare."

The actress, currently pregnant with her second child, added that her commitment to unveiling her new school had kept her busy and stressed, so she decided to take a break from acting.

She said:

“So, I have been combining here and there. We have been building this place and it is hard, although it is just the ground floor. This is just the first phase, but I have been so busy, and it’s just overshadowed my acting and producing career.”

Below is the video of Yvonne Nelson addressing speculations about her acting career:

Reactions to Yvonne Nelson's comments

Yvonne Nelson's comments gathered many reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. Many admired the actress for focusing on her other business ventures. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Kayboi commented:

"Heerhhh! Yvonne Nelson paa!! I'm really proud coz, if u knew her at early ages, you'd instantly believe she would become Nana Ama/ Sala/ Fela/ Hajia/ Mumin and Serwa's leader!! What she see? 😂."

AngryBird commented:

"In spite of everything Yvonne has done well for herself."

Kojo kumpong commented:

"I love Yvonne Nelson so much, very determined lady Woow ❤️❤️❤️."

Nana Odo Edem commented:

"She looks so stressed awww."

OhemaaShada Boutique commented:

"I’m super proud of you Yvonne! This is real life and you’re making it happen big time!"

Yeniwa commented:

"A tough woman...Soar higher Yvonne."

Ophelia Nkrumah commented:

"Tons of love Yvonne 🥰🥰🥰."

barbaraaddimeh commented:

"Well done Yvonne. God bless your hustle."

Kniimantse1 commented:

"I really love you, Yvonne. The sky shouldn't be your limit."

Yvonne Nelson completes her new school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson opened up about how she funded her school and had to sell her house to make the dream happen.

The heavily pregnant actress also spoke about running out of funds again and having to rely on her personal savings.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, she showed off the school's beautiful interior and the building's progress.

