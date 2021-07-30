A young man has put a smile on the face of a corn seller by gifting her the sum of GHc 1.5k after patronizing her

The woman was emotional in the video as she went on her knees to give gratitude to God for the monetary gift

Many social users were impressed and they flooded the comment section of the post to commend the young man for his kindheartedness

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young man has got people talking on social media after blessing a corn seller with GHc 1.5k.

The kindhearted man purchased corn from the woman and promised to come back to help her, which he did after teaming up with his friends to raise the sum of GHc 1.5k for the trader.

The corn seller was emotional and kept giving thanks after receiving the monetary gift. Photo credit: @directorbicycle

Source: UGC

In the video that was shared by the Good Samaritan with the handle @directorbicycle, the woman went down on her knees to express gratitude to God for the monetary gift. She then stood up to hug and pray for the young man.

She continued giving gratitude to God as she was overwhelmed with the kind gesture.

Why did the young man decide to help her?

The young man said when he was at the woman's shop to buy corn, a rich woman got down from her Lexus jeep GL 470 to also patronise her.

In his words:

"She asked the elderly woman how much? The woman said she sells #150 per corn, she said she could only buy at #100 per one. The woman tried begging her to buy at the original price but she said no.

"What shocked me was that after she bought 7 corns, she requested to collect #400 change, the elderly woman told her that she had bought #700 own, seeing that the BIG woman wanted her change, the old woman rallied round and gave her change."

The young man said he was emotional after seeing what transpired and decided that he was going to help the woman.

He narrated what happened on his WhatsApp status and was able to raise the monetary gift within 24 hours.

Many are impressed

Netizens soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

@nizzytucker commented:

"God bless you for this kind gesture bro."

@janeaisy wrote:

"watching this made me smile, I pray God bless you,I pray he send his angels charge over you,you put smile on the face of that woman, so shall you continue to smile and be happy in your lifetime, God will bless you to the extend you will be helper of men, AMEN.."

@princess_joy.a said:

"God bless you!"

@directortsunky wrote:

"More blessings my G."

Social media reacts as lady gets GHc 8k gift from stranger

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady with the Twitter handle @Temmmmssss was blessed with the sum of GHc 8k by a random tweep after she tweeted that she needed such amount of money.

The young lady took to the social media platform and wrote:

"I need GHc 8k God abeg."

Hours later, a random Twitter user slid into her DM to ask if he could transfer the money to her. @Temmmmssss shared screenshots of the conversation and the alert of N500,000 she received on her page.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana