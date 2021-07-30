The gospel singer opened up about some of the challenges she faced on her journey to stardom

She said her two late elder brothers who were lost to darkness inspired some of her songs

Ohemaa Mercy mentioned that her hit song 'Ote me mo' was written by Kwabena Kwabena and many lives have been touched by it

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Ohemaa Mercy, an award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, whose recent song, 'Ote me mo', with MOG has been making waves for some time now, has given an insight into her journey to stardom.

Speaking in an interview on the Mahyease Show, hosted by Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, she spoke about her life before all the fame that comes with being a celebrated Gospel musician.

One of the things she mentioned during the interview was the fact that her current hit song, 'Ote me mo', was written by Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena.

Ohemaa Mercy said; "God has given Kwabena Kwabena the wisdom when it comes to writing and this isn’t the first time he has done something for me.”

Ohemaa Mercy gives credit to Kwabena Kwabena for her hit song Source: @ohemaamercyofficial, @kbkbmuzic

Source: Instagram

The struggle

Looking back at her life, the beautiful singer recounted moments after marriage where life was very difficult for her and she had to borrow on several occasions in order to survive.

Ohemaa said there was a point in her life she couldn’t even afford to pay her rent, and she had to just roam as a teacher in her school with her baby till late in the night when the landlady would be asleep before she sneaks into her room, just so she’s not bugged to make payments.

Losing loved ones

The award-winning songstress also added that she lost her two elderly brothers because they were lost in darkness

She revealed a number of her songs are based on inspirations she got pertaining to what her brothers had been through.

Grace to excel

The elegant mother of three revealed she noticed the hand of God in her ministry after the father of known gospel singer, Elder Miraku, prayed for her.

Ohemaa Mercy believes joining the scripture Union (SU) in secondary school is what built her up in the “Christendom”.

"I believe God isn’t done with me and there are more things to come for me", she said

Watch the rest of the interview below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh also reported that multiple award-winning gospel musician, Mercy Twum Ampofo, broke down in tears during an interview on live TV.

The Edin Jesus singer was granting an interview to TV3’s Newday when she broke down in tears.

She recounted how she gathered the strength to work on her new song ‘Ote Me Mu’ while going through some personal struggles and this made her tear up.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen