Diana Asamoah has lauded Moesha's decision to repent and live for God

According to the gospel singer, many slay queens in Ghana would have a change of heart because of Moesha's decision

Moesha Boduong has been in the news for a while now after a video of her went viral in which she said she had given her life to Christ

Multiple award-winning local gospel songstress, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has waded into the trending issue of Moesha Boduong’s repentance in her viral videos.

While speaking in a self-recorded video on Facebook and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the gospel musician indicated that she was glad that God had touched Moesha’s heart for her to accept that she wanted to serve God.

According to her, Moesha’s repentance was a big deal because it had led many people to Christ especially ladies who were also into that kind of lifestyle.

Diana Asamoah added that when she saw Moesha’s viral video, she was encouraged and strengthened to even do more for God.

She went on to say that Moesha was going to serve as an agent to lead a lot of slay queens to Christ, therefore it was a really big deal for Christiandom.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah went on to make some revelations about Moesha and said that the actress did not own a house but was living in a rented place.

She added that she even knew the person who owned the building and alleged that it was a rich person who rented the property for her.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah had some words of encouragement for Moesha and admonished her not to backslide after giving her life to Christ.

She called on Christians to also intercede on Moesha’s behalf so that her repentance would be made permanent.

Speaking about Wendy Shay, Evangelist Diana Asamoah said she was just watching her even though she knew what she was doing.

Diana Asamoah recounted the time she met Wendy Shay’s mother and quizzed why she was not singing gospel but chose to do secular music.

The Pentecost Sore Ndwom singer then admonished the youth not to be moved by the pressures of social media and rather work hard to make a living instead of looking to cut corners.

