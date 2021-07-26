Empress Gifty in an interview has stated that changing her style of clothing has upgraded her music brand

The beautiful gospel singer added that accepting change and paying close attention to your outfit opens up opportunities

" People need to see something different about you in the next five years," she said

Gifty Adorye, formerly known by many as Gifty Osei has recently shared her life story in an interview with Afia Amankwa on the Mahyease Show.

One area she spoke about was her choice of clothing which she believes has helped her brand as a gospel musician tremendously and has brought many opportunities her way.

Gifty stated that she didn’t pay much attention to her outfits at the early stages of her career as she thought a gospel singer was only expected to dress in a particular way.

She soon realised that accepting change was equally important and how one presents themselves opens up opportunities.

Empress added that, "there should be something different about you every five years."

Getting started in the industry

Talking about how she got started in the music industry, the breath-taking singer started by saying she was born in Takoradi but raised in Tema and had all her education there.

After school, she trained as a dressmaker and was also singing in church.

She got married not long after to her first husband had her name changed from Gifty Oppong to Gifty Osei.

Her music career took off shortly after her marriage with her husband being her producer.

The singer's first hit song, Aseda, was written by Kobby Reynolds in Tema, Gifty revealed and was released at a time where competition in the music industry was very high.

Gifty Adorye recognised that having a hit song back then was only by the grace of God.

The sensational Empress Gifty had a lot more to say in the interview.

Find the interview below;

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty Osei has shared a beautiful video to celebrate her husband, Hopeson Adorye on Father's Day.

Posted on Instagram on Sunday, June 20, the video shows Osei gently rubbing her husband's head with a head massager.

"Happy Father’s Day to my husband @hopesonadorye ❤️❤️❤️❤️Love is sweet when u re with de right man," reads the caption of the video posted by Osei.

The comment section of the post was swooning with statements from people expressing their admiration for the love act.

