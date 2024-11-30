Richmond Tebiri, a former Ghanaian army officer and Flagstaff House nurse, resigned from his job after 19 years of service and joined the US Army

He explained that he wanted a better education and future for his children, hence his decision to relocate from Ghana to the US

Several people who watched the video thronged to the comment section to share their varied opinions on Richmond's story

Richmond Tebiri, a Ghanaian living in the US, shared how he left Ghana as an army officer assigned to the Flagstaff House and moved to America.

The man gave reasons for relocating to America and enlisting in the US Army.

Richmond Tebiri resigns from the Ghana Army after working for 19 years to join the US Army. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Richmond Tebiri said his first job in the security services was as a police officer. However, he resigned and joined the Ghana Army. He also studied to be a military nurse.

In 2016, when Nana Akufo-Addo became President, he was requested to work as a nurse accompanying the President’s doctor everywhere they went. After staying in the Army for 19 years and some months, he left for America and enlisted to become an American soldier.

Thus, he resigned from the Ghana Army as a Warrant Officer Class 1 and now works in the US Army.

Richmond Tebiri said he moved to America so his children could have a better future, comparing the education systems in Ghana and the US. He said he was happy he made the move and has not regretted it.

Man joins US Army after rejection

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man abroad shared how he joined the US Army after he was rejected by the Ghana Armed Forces in 2021.

The young soldier became a source of inspiration to many on social media who had faced similar rejection.

His TikTok post attracted a lot of reactions from Ghanaians on social media who were in awe.

