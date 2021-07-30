Richard Dela Sky was called to the Bar in the United Kingdom this year

Citi FM journalist, Richard Dela Sky, has shared a goosebump-raising story to encourage deprived people after being called to the English Bar in the United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian presenter and lawyer recently held a ceremony to celebrate the achievement, which was attended by his colleagues in media, including Citi FM/TV manager Bernard Avle.

Now, he is inspiring young people, especially deprived children in underserved communities.

Inspiring post

In a post sighted on his Facebook page, he delivered the inspirational message to any ''self-doubting son or daughter to inspire her or him to work harder and smarter to reach greater heights, said Richard Dela Sky.

''And when someone tells you that it is not possible for poor and or black village boys/girls, who are presently attending deprived early schools, to take on the rest of the world and compete at the highest level, please humbly rebuff him or her. With dedicated, hard and smart work backed by God’s grace and favour, it is POSSIBLE to excel!'' he added.

The outspoken broadcaster emphasised that:

''I know because I am a living witness, just like some other remarkable African students before me'' and urged people who are better positioned in society to offer help to brilliant but needy students struggling to pay their fees.

''And where you find a brilliant but needy student struggling to pay his or her fees, offer a helping hand (if you can) just like other guardian angels have done for me and others. Sometimes, all it takes is a quick phone call to someone who has the means to help. Please do it today and help create a ‘living human inspiration’ tomorrow,'' he said.

Background

Richard Dela Sky is a Chevening Scholar who has earned a Master of Laws degree (LLM) with honours, according to a post sighted on his Facebook page.

He was called to the Bar this year, joining the honourable society of Lincoln’s Inn to practice as a qualified legal professional to offer specialist advice, represent, advocate, and defend clients in court or at a tribunal.

