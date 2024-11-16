Robbers stormed the Agro Ecom Company Limited Cocoa Depot, making away with over GH¢1 million

The robbery occurred Thursday evening around 6:20 PM at the Agro Ecom Company Limited Cocoa Depot in Adansi Ansah.

Adom News reported that four masked men armed with rifles attacked the facility, taking mobile phones and other valuables along with the cash.

The robbers fired warning shots at the scene, but no casualties were reported.

Police were alerted promptly, yet the armed robbers fled into a nearby forested area before law enforcement arrived.

Police from New Edubiasi and Adansi Fomena launched an extensive manhunt, suspecting the culprits may be hiding in neighbouring communities.

The authorities are urging anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts to assist in their capture.

Recent Adabraka robbery

This incident comes after the November 2 robbery of a jewellery shop in Adabraka.

An armed gang reportedly made away with several bags of cash amounting to $500,000.

Some videos showed the robbers loading the sacks of money into their getaway vehicle before speeding off amid gunshots.

Further reports indicated that a stray bullet hit one person during the incident after the suspects opened fire, causing pandemonium at the Adabraka market.

In a statement earlier, the police said they were on a manhunt for the gang and assured the public that the robbers would be apprehended.

Police hunt for mining site robbers

YEN.com.gh reported that police are also on a manhunt for a group of armed robbers who attacked a mining site in the Eastern Region.

The gunmen also reportedly shot the manager of the mining company and were said to have made off with about GH¢1 million in cash.

