After stating on Twitter that he would like to perform for students of the 'Our day' school, he showed up with his team

He didn't go empty-handed either. He went there bearing gifts for the student and the famous Mrs Appiah

Ghanaian artiste, KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena has lived up to his offer to perform at the school of Ozwald, whose instructive letter to his mother has captured the hearts of Ghanaians.

Hours after the nation was caught in the feel-good story of the student, Lynx Entertainment artiste asked for the location of the school with the intention to perform for them on their special day.

In videos posted online, he is seen arriving with his team, and then later performing for the students who sounded excited to see him, and watch him perform

Background

An instructive letter from a boy to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate vacation day in his school sparked a lot of reactions.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled Things to Bring on Our Day, the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'.'

The first item on his list was a request for a ''big coke'' for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed. Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

''Mommy, I am begging you, don't disappoint me on Our Day,'' stressing ''It's my day on Friday, so please don't disappoint me. Thank you,'' he said.

He explained: ''Otherwise, you will ruin my day ... If I don't celebrate well, I will have to wait for a long time again. I didn't disappoint you in the exam, so please don't disappoint me.'

