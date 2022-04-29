A husband and wife who have been together for many years have recently become the talk on social media

Photos of themselves in a lacoste with the year they started their journey boldly printed on it got netizens tapping into their blessing

Rita Asibi Amaleboba commented: "A lot of endurance took place in this union. Lord, please bless me with such oo"

A couple's long-standing relationship has recently become the talk of many on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Tell It All saw the elderly husband and wife wearing a green lacoste with an inscription which revealed that they have been together since 1948.

Beautiful elderly couple in their lacoste during their anniversity Photo credit: Tell It All/Facebook

The photos were shared with the caption;

Saw this somewhere. This is beautiful. God 74 years of marriage. Wow

Many who saw the pictures had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 160 comments with 25 shares and 2,000 reactions have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Ruby Nyarkoah Koranteng replied:

May this be my portion with determination, forgiveness, patience, tolerance, commitment and perseverance in Jesus mighty name amen

Rita Asibi Amaleboba commented:

Yaw Sika replied:

Love alone could not have brought them this far. It's determination, readiness, commitment, forgiveness, patience and maturity. Love is just about 30%

From Babatunde Nosakhare:

Please you people should not come and spoil that TAP ooooooooo, let me fetch first. Happy married anniversary and still counting.

Eremong Peter Claver commented:

Wow am very grateful for them. May God continue to bless and protect them with all heart desires

